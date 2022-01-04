Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools calls for end to SCUSD strike in statement

In his statement, David Gordon said cost growth and revenue losses will threaten the school district's fiscal solvency.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools is speaking out in response to a Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) teacher and staff strike, which is entering its ninth day.

SCUSD teachers and staff members from both the Sacramento Teacher's Association and the SEIU Local 1021 went on strike March 24 amid stalled negotiations on contracts between the unions and the school district.

In a statement released Friday, David Gordon, the Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools, called for an end to the strike, adding he believes a loss in revenue and growth in costs will threaten the district's financial solvency.

"Enough is enough – SCUSD students have now been out of school for 8 days. Our children and their families are losing learning time; time with supportive teachers, coaches, and other adults we know make a critical difference in their lives," the statement says. "The district leaders are fiscal stewards who must follow the law and ensure the district remains fiscally solvent, but also that it retains the financial ability to provide programs to lift up our neediest students and afford them maximum opportunity."

Gordon said as the strike continues, the district is losing money with students not in class.

"We have repeatedly warned that the current improvement in the district’s fiscal position is likely to be temporary," the statement says. "Even with no increases in employee compensation, significant cost growth and revenue losses resulting from enrollment declines will eventually threaten the district’s fiscal solvency."

Gordon added that he believes the Board of Education and District leaders have been unfairly attacked for, "standing up for fiscal responsibility."

As of their Friday night update, neither unions have reached an agreement with the SCUSD and SCUSD officials said the unions and district officials met throughout the morning and afternoon Friday exchanging proposals.

Negotiations are expected to continue into the weekend, according to SCUSD.

