SACRAMENTO, Calif. — How can Sacramento City Unified School District fix its budget crisis? That was the big topic at a community meeting tonight.



A dismal report by the California State Auditor released this week found the district has failed to control spending in three key areas: teacher salaries, employee benefits and special education. The report says SCUSD is on track to run out of money by Oct. 2021. (Read the California State Auditor’s report HERE.)

However, leaders with the Sacramento City Teachers Association argue the problem — and the numbers— are overblown. They explained their thinking at a public forum Thursday night at the Fruit Ridge Community Collaborative, which some 70 parents, teachers, union representatives and others attended.

RELATED: Sacramento district, union at odds after auditor suggests cutting teachers' wages to avoid state takeover

Nikki Milevsky is First Vice President with the teachers union, as well as a school psychologist and parent of two kids in the district.

She said that when planning its budgets, SCUSD leaders have a history of underestimating income and overestimating how much they'll need to spend, “always keeping this sky-is-falling sort of outlook, and yet when the end of the year rolls around, they do far better."

She wants the district to be more transparent in its numbers.

"It needs to look carefully at its trends in spending and actually use those when projecting its expenditures and look carefully at its revenue so that we're dealing with real numbers," Milevsky said.

But not everyone found this conversation productive — or believable. Some people at Thursday’s forum broke out into dubious chuckles when California Teachers Association researcher Mitch Olson told the crowd that "the district's budget may be experiencing some difficulties, but it's probably overstated."

Junior Goris is a district parent and says he supports the teachers union, but he remarked that noticeably absent from the list of speakers at this forum was anyone representing the school district.

"How do all the boards and the figures and the budgets, how is that helping the kids? How is that getting to the kids?” Goris asked. “Unfortunately, we don't have anybody from the district here. We really have certain sub-groups represented, so we can't really have the dialogue."

Earlier this week, SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar told ABC10 he doesn't plan to have the state take control of the district, which can happen when a district runs out of money.

"The state auditor, like other entities, has said, 'You cannot continue to pay as much money as you're paying for health benefit coverage," Aguilar said.

Both the district and teachers union agree, spending on health benefits can be reduced. What to do with the savings.is a different story.

"We want those dollars to go to our students,” Milevsky said.

The district and teachers union are due for another round of arbitration in February, specifically to decide what happens to the money saved by cutting spending on employee health benefits.

Continue the conversation with Becca on Facebook.

READ MORE NEWS FROM SACRAMENTO:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Head of Sacramento teachers union responds to auditor's report suggesting to cut wages