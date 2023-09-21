Teen arrested days after chase, escaping custody near hospital

The sheriff's office said the teenager is on probation.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — A teenager was arrested Wednesday, days after escaping custody near a hospital, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The 15-year-old was arrested around 2 p.m. at a friend's house in the La Riviera neighborhood.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 14, deputies tried to pull over a person on a dirtbike, according to Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. A chase started near Power Inn Road and Elder Creek Road and ended near 24th Street and Fruitridge Road. A 15-year-old was bitten by a K-9 and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Around 4 a.m. Sept. 15 he ran away from the area while being escorted from a hospital to a patrol vehicle, Gandhi said. He was wearing handcuffs. Deputies were searching for the teenager by V Street and 50th Street near the UC Davis Medical Center but didn't find him that day.

"It's an error on our part. There's no nice way to say it. This is an error on our part. This is something we're going to have to evaluate and fix," Gandhi said.

The sheriff's office said the minor is on juvenile probation.

