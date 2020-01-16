SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A teen girl was struck and killed by a car after running out onto Interstate 80 in Sacramento, late Wednesday night.

According to investigators with the California Highway Patrol, one teen girl ran away from Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento out onto the northbound side of I-80 just before 10 p.m. A second teen girl ran after the first girl trying to stop her.

Investigators say the second girl was then struck and killed by a car. The driver who hit the teen stayed at the scene and is not under suspicion at all for the crash.

The victim has not been identified nor has the teen girl after whom she was chasing. The first girl did not suffer any injuries.

