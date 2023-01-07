Teen hurt in shooting at Sacramento hotel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 17-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting at a Sacramento hotel, the Sacramento Police Department says.
According to police, officers went to the 1900 block of Canterbury Road around 2:28 a.m. Sunday after 911 callers reported a shooting. The scene unfolded at the Sure Stay Plus Hotel.
Officers say they found the 17-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. Medics took him to a hospital. Officials say the investigation is still active.
