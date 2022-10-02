Teen hurt in Sacramento shooting Sunday

A Sunday morning shooting left a teenager hurt, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said.
Officers received reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive, near The Vue Apartment Homes. At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy.
The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said they are still investigating the circumstance surrounding the incident.
