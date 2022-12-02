Sacramento police arrest teen suspected in string of purse robberies, attempted robberies

The robberies and attempts allegedly happened in the Stockton Boulevard corridor in mid-September 2021.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A teenager has been arrested by the Sacramento Police Department, suspected in a September string of robberies and attempted robberies in Sacramento's Stockton Boulevard corridor.

19-year-old Joseph Coln was arrested by officers and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on Mar. 4 on suspicion of two charges of robbery and attempted robbery, police say.

Between Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 of 2021, Sacramento police reported receiving at least four reports of robberies or attempted robberies. In all of the cases, a potentially armed suspect attempted to take women's purses from their possession in the Stockton Boulevard corridor.

While investigating, detectives say they received evidence leading them to determine that Coln was the suspect in all four cases.

Those who may have witnessed the crimes or who have information are asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers is offering tipsters anonymity and a reward of up to $1,000 for information on the case. Information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 916-443-4357.

