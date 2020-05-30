Teenager arrested in Sacramento County shooting that left 1 dead

Another person was injured in the shooting, that happened Friday night in the Rosemont area of Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 16-year-old is behind bars after a Friday night shooting in Sacramento County left one person dead and another recovering.

According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, for a report of a man being shot during an altercation.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the scene. Not too long after, deputies learned of another gunshot victim, a 31-year-old man, at an area hospital. The second victim is expected to survive.

Deputies arrested a 16-years-old boy in connection to the shootings. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

READ MORE CRIME STORIES FROM ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: