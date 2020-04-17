SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Temple Coffee is under fire after an email went out to employees saying the use of masks "violates the dress code."

In the email obtained by ABC10 and first reported by Sacramento News & Review, office manager William Talbot said on Wednesday that he wanted to "reach out and clear up some potential misunderstandings about mask requirements in the cafes."

"At this time, Sacramento and Yolo County have not mandated that masks be worn at this time and Temple does not allow the use of masks in our cafes as it violates the dress code," Talbot said in the email.

Talbot went on to say employees may choose to wear gloves in the cafes as long as they do not interfere with their job responsibilities.

"I understand that these are uncertain times for many of you and I wanted to remind everyone that if at any time you do not feel safe or comfortable coming to work as a result of the current climate, we do not want you to feel forced to come to your shift," Talbot wrote in the email.

By Thursday, the coffee company reversed course, saying that the email wasn't approved by Temple Operations and should not have been sent out, according to an Instagram post.

"We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the company email that was sent out to team members yesterday," the post said. "The email included misinformation and miscommunications regarding our current health and safety protocols and policies."

The post continued, "It is not a reflection of any of our procedures and policies currently in place. It's contents were inexcusable, and we sincerely apologize,"

Temple said it will continue to maintain all health and safety measures to protect our team members and customers.

"Our company supports out team members' choice to wear face coverings and will be providing face coverings for team members to use while working," Temple said in the post.

