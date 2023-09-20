Popular Thai eatery closed due to 'vermin infestation,' health inspectors say

THAI - The House of Authentic Ingredients at 4701 H Street had “major violations,” according to County Of Sacramento Environmental Management Department reports.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A popular Thai restaurant in Sacramento has been closed after multiple county health inspections revealed a cockroach infestation.

THAI - The House of Authentic Ingredients at 4701 H Street had “major violations,” according to County Of Sacramento Environmental Management Department reports.

The business was originally closed on Sept. 13 and re-inspected Friday, Saturday and Tuesday with similar results. The business was ordered to remain closed and has had its health and business permits temporarily suspended until another reinspection can confirm the issue has been resolved.

The three reports detail live and dead cockroaches found on the floors of the restaurant, behind the ice machine, under a flat plate grill, in the storage room, near the grease trap, beneath multiple kitchen sinks and the dishwasher and more code violations.

According to the department, the business must do the following before opening:

Provide aggressive professional pest control to eliminate cockroach infestation in the areas where activity was found using approved pest control methods.

Place monitoring traps throughout the facility to monitor for harborage (living/mating) areas.

Clean and sanitize all food contact and food preparation areas, and remove all debris, grease accumulation and standing water

The restaurant has 4 stars on Yelp and Google Reviews with hundreds of user-submitted comments.

WATCH MORE: More households struggling with food insecurity after pandemic food assistance ended