Monday, July 29, was National Chicken Wing Day.

A day to celebrate one of the most popular finger foods ever created.

So, we asked you to share the best place to get chicken wings in the area. These are the top answers.

Fanny Ann's Saloon is a staple in Old Sacramento. It's three stories full of knick-knacks, games, and delicious food that the whole family will enjoy. It's a place with character that will be the most entertaining spot during a day out in Sacramento.

It's in the name! Buffalo Wild Wings has a variety of sauces and wings galore. It's the perfect spot for sports, beer, and wings all day. Plus, they have the best deals like buy one get one, happy hour, and boneless Thursdays.

With the tagline #JustWingIt we expect nothing less than greatness from this California chain.They serve over 20 different wing flavors, including peanut butter flavored (say what?!). There's something for everyone here. Plus, they're the Sactown Wings champions three years in a row! Yup. We need to place an order now.

Stingers up! This local Sacramento State bar is a college student's heaven. Beer, chicken wings, and TVs all around make it the perfect spot to visit before a Hornets football or reminisce about the good ol' days and enjoy some delicious wings.

Did we miss anywhere? Let us know!