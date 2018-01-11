It's that time of year where the leaves are changing colors, falling off trees and being collected by The Claw.

The Claw, Sacramento's yard-waste pick-up machine, is back in action as the machine returns today. It'll pick-up leaf piles through Jan. 27, 2019.

According to the city's Recycling and Solid Waste department, all streets will have at least one collection occur between today and Saturday, Nov. 10. On average, crews can take up to 10 days for one leaf sweep of the city, with collection more frequent in the early portion of the season.

Before it arrives to pick-up your leaves, the city asks you do the following:

Know what is and isn't accepted

Piles should be no more than five cubic yards in size (4'X4'X9' pile). Limbs must be cut to three feet or less in length and no more than four inches in diameter.

Place the pile six feet from any obstruction.

Do not block storm drains.

When possible, avoid placing piles in bike lanes.

Do not put pet waste in any yard waste pile or container.

Piles should not be in plastic bags.

Christmas Trees will be accepted in piles.

© 2018 KXTV