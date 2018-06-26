Have you seen the latest photo exhibit at Sacramento’s California Museum?

Immigrants and immigration, legal or otherwise, has become another political firestorm in America. Should we close our borders to all, and if so, is that legal?

At the California Museum in Sacramento, a remarkable exhibit arrived earlier this year titled "The Newest Americans." Photo essays and stories of 28 immigrants who migrated to the U.S. from 20 countries and became American citizens adorn the exhibit hall.

The group of 28 pictured are among the 20,000 that became naturalized citizens after the last presidential election. All now are known as the "Newest Americans."

According to Amanda Meeker, Exhibits and Programs Director at the museum, the exhibit isn’t supposed to be political and those pictured in the exhibit are both liberals and conservatives.

"It actually shines a really positive light on the United States," Meeker said.

The "Newest Americans" exhibit is on display at the California Museum through Sunday, July 29, 2018

