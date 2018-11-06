Nicki Minaj and Future are coming to the Golden 1 Center.

Announced Monday morning, the duo's tour, titled the "NickiHNDRXX Tour" is scheduled to arrive in Sacramento on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Nicki's new album "Queen," comes out this Friday, June 15.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 15. A presale takes place on Tuesday, June 12.

