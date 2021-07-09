The Tower Café in Sacramento announces reopening date

The popular eatery reopens on Monday, July 12.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento staple is reopening after closing back in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tower Café announced on its social media it will reopen on Monday, July 12. The popular breakfast and lunch spot will not accept reservations at this time.

In an Instagram post, the café said its short staffed and is currently accepting resumes as well.

The Tower Café will be open 7 days a week, but will have new hours of operation when it returns:

8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday

8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

