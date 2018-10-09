If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Black Lives Matter marched through Oak Park on Sunday night just days after 19-year-old Darell Richards was shot and killed by Sacramento police.

This march had been planned before this most recent shooting, but dozens still came together demanding justice after Richards' death.

"The constant thought is just, it could have been me, what if it was me," Khadijih Benjura, an 18-year-old activist said.

Benjura will be 19 in a few days. The same age as Darell Richards, the black man shot and killed by Sacramento police only a few days ago.

Police say he pointed a gun at them. They later learned it was a pellet gun.

"I can't imagine dying right now, I just can't imagine," Kaleemah Muttaqi, a 19-year-old activist said. "I have so many goals and so many aspirations that I want to accomplish, and I just can't imagine that being stripped away from me just due to an act of severe injustice,"

This is the same group that rallied after Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police in March and after Brandon Smith died in police custody back in June.

"They did it to us once again, there's another family that's suffering and it's traumatic for us," Leia Schenk, a Black Lives Matter activist said. "It's traumatic for the whole black community that we have to relive this over and over and over again and it's just not fair, we're not getting justice."

Schenk started coming to these rallies in March, and she says she won't stop until she sees a change.

"If we don't continue to come out here and march and fight for our rights and put our faces in front of the cameras, then it's never going to stop," she said.

The two officers involved in shooting Richards last week have been placed on administrative leave.

That's normal in investigations like this. On Tuesday, Black Lives Matter Sacramento plans to fill the city council chambers.

That meeting starts at 5 p.m. at Sacramento City Hall.

