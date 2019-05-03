SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fence surrounded the Golden 1 Center Monday evening ahead of possible protests in the area.

This barricade was put up Monday ahead of the Sacramento King’s game against the New York Knicks. The fence, along with added security, was put in place to prevent possible protests from getting too close.

“I anticipated it to be a little crazy but because I’m not from Sacramento. But it’s looking good and I’m happy. Even though it’s not going crazy I’m glad they took the right precautions because safety is number one," said Jacob Robles before walking in to the arena.

Robles and his friends came early to avoid any confusion.

“I was just curious what the Kings were going to do because of last year, so, yeah, I was curious," Robles said.

Last year, following the shooting of Stephon Clark, protesters zeroed in on the Golden 1 Center as fans filed in.

The game was delayed and people were not allowed to leave or enter, as protesters surrounded the arena.

“I actually was able to get inside before everything went down. Didn’t really hinder me last time but [it] did hinder my friends. They weren’t able to get inside," said Aaron Bradshaw.

Bradshaw remembers that night. He was happy Monday night was calm and quiet.

Many fans saw both sides but they were grateful that their night was not impacted.

“I was disappointed on how things went down because we are better than that. Things may not go as we want it to but I am glad that they got their voices heard because everyone has freedom of speech," Robles said.

