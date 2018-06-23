Authorities are searching for a group of thieves involved in a brazen daytime robbery of a jewelry store in Carmichael, Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. at Sharif Jewelers Vault located in the 5800 block of Marconi Avenue. Police said three men walked into the store and jumped the counter demanding cash and jewelry. One man smashed into a counter display to swipe some items and another man fought with one of the clerks, investigators said.

The robbery was captured on a store surveillance camera. So far, authorities have not said what the thieves made off with.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department tip line at 916-874-8477.

