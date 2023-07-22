Third Eye Blind closing second California State Fair weekend | July 23 events and more

The multi-platinum-selling San Francisco band is closing up the night of July 23 at the California State Fair in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It's the end of another weekend which means it's the perfect time to enjoy everything from award-winning concert performers to corndogs and carnival rides at the 2023 California State Fair.

The state fair is still rolling through its 17-day run, and this year, the fair is bringing in some big names for its annual concert series. Still to come are performances by Ashanti, Kool & the Gang and more.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Sunday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

California Professional Chef Challenge Finals

Fairgoers can watch professional chefs use a mystery ingredient to prepare a 3-course meal in front of a panel of judges at the Save Mart California's Kitchen building B from 6 to 8 p.m. Click here to sign up.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

10 a.m.: Free Seasoning & Spice Rub sampling by Papwa Flavor of Roseville @ Taster's Row

10 a.m.: Free Homemade Jams, Jellies, Salts, Sauces and Rubs sampling from Kanning Kathy @ Taster's Row

10 a.m.: Flower Arranging Competition @ Cooking Demonstration

10 a.m.: Free Olive Oil sampling from Bondolio Olive Oil @ Taster's Row

10 a.m.: Free Olive Oil sampling from Bondolio Olive Oil @ Taster's Row 3 p.m.: Free Olive Oil Sampling from UC Davis' Olive Center of Davis @ Taster's Row

Fun for the Family

10 a.m.: Fine Arts Awards @ PG&E Center Stage

11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses @ Rodeo Arena

11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.: Camp Smokey Puppet Show!

12 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Tree Circus Stage Show

12 p.m.: Zumba With Gloria & Friends @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

2 p.m., 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Jack Spareribs Ventriloquist @ Building D

2:30 p.m., 4:30 pm. & 6:30 p.m.: JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show @ Grandstands

3 p.m., 6 p.m. & 9 p.m.: Master Hypnotist Tina Marie @ PG&E Center Stage

4 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Tanzanite African Acrobats @ PG&E Center Stage

4 p.m.: Team Celebracion @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

7 p.m.: Big O Tires Demolition Derby @ Rodeo Arena (General Admission $10)

Concerts

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Jimmy Ashley @ the Save Mart Wine Garden

11 a.m.: Tina B and the Sacramento Soul Line Dancers @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

1 p.m.: Nuevo Amanecer @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

1 p.m. - 9 p.m.: DJ Rick @ Cool Zone

2 p.m., 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.: The Drumheads @ PG&E Center Stage

2:30 p.m.: Blue Mountain Tribe @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

3 - 7 p.m.: Jimmy Becker and Jay Rin @ the Save Mart Wine Garden

4 - 7 p.m.: Dave Badilla the One Man Band @ Langunitas Craft Beer Stage

4:30 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.: Aaliyah AKA Leileistar @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

5 - 7 p.m.: The Niteliters @ Cantina 1854

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Victoria Mendoza Folkoric Group @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

6:30 p.m.: DUB:RAE @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

7 - 9 p.m.: David Perez Band @ the Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

7 - 10 p.m.: The Dave Russell Band @ Jack Daniel's Honky Tonk Saloon

8 - 10 p.m.: Nzuri Soul Band @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

8 - 10:30 p.m.: Third Eye Blind @ Toyora Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage

Maps

