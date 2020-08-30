Third night of protests demanding justice for Jacob Blake, Jr. planned for Saturday night

Protesters are planning to gather at Cesar Chavez Park at 8 p.m for a third night to demand justice for Jacob, Blake Jr., who was shot in the back by Kenosha police.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Groups are gathering at Cesar Chavez at 8 p.m. for the third night of protests to demand justice for Jacob Blake, Jr., who was paralyzed after he was shot in the back seven times by Kenosha police.

The rally is not created by a single organizer. Someone from a group called Sacramento Activists is calling it "autonomous protests."

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones announced Friday he requested the National Guard to deploy to the California capital after some smashed business windows and tried to set the district attorney's office on fire.

No arrests were made in Thursday night's vandalism.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the city might not want the National guard's help for the ongoing protests.

"The presence of the National Guard may be necessary at some point, but it also has the potential and the risk of inflaming the situation, and that's not - we want just the opposite," Steinberg said.