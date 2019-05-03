SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

California leads the nation in police shootings. Data collected by Mapping Police Violence, a research collaborative that documents police killings, shows that, of 1,072 people killed by police in California between 2013-18, only 0.3% of the killings resulted in criminal accountability for the officers who pulled the trigger.

That’s why the announcement by Sacramento District Attorney, Ann Marie Schubert, that Officers Jared Robinet and Terrence Mercadal would not be criminally charged was not surprising. In California, laws are in place for when police officers can legally use lethal force when they consider it to be reasonable.

In February, Assemblymembers Shirley Weber and Kevin McCarty introduced Assembly Bill 392, which would establish more specific parameters for when officers can use deadly force. The bill would elevate the standard from “reasonable” to “necessary,” meaning that “there was no reasonable alternative to the use of deadly force that would prevent death or serious bodily injury to the peace officer or to another person."

Police associations are opposing AB392, as they did Dr. Weber’s almost identical AB 931 last year. They are supporting Sen. Anna Caballero’s SB 230, which would mandate statewide use-of-force policies and training, provide funding for that training, and establish new guidelines on providing medical attention, interactions with vulnerable populations and add new reporting requirements. SB230 would also maintain the “reasonable” standard on the California Penal Code.

