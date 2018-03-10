A crash at 65th Street and Broadway has shut down the intersection to commuters Wednesday morning.

Sacramento police on the scene said three people were involved in the crash, a driver and two passengers. All three have been transported to a hospital for their injuries.

Police said the driver had the least serious injury of the three and will be administered a DUI test once released from the hospital.

Breaking News Accident: 65th and Broadway. Take US-50 or Stockton Blvd to avoid delays. #MorningBlend pic.twitter.com/n1U4aN0V7K — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) October 3, 2018

A timetable for when the intersection will re-open to traffic has not yet been established, however, police say they hope to have everything cleaned up by morning commute. Motorists are being asked to use an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.

