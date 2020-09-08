Three shot at Airbnb party in Sacramento

The Sacramento Sheriff's Office reported multiple calls about a shooting at a party. All victims were taken to hospitals.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people were shot at an Airbnb party early Sunday morning near Howe Avenue and Delma Way in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they received multiple 911 calls from the area about people being shot around 1:15 a.m.

Deputies say the three victims were all taken to area hospitals and are stable at this time.

The sheriff's office says they have no suspects in custody and there is no known motive as of now. Detectives are working on an investigation.

They are asking anyone who was at the party to contact the sheriff's office with any information regarding the shooting.

This is a developing story.

