3-vehicle accident involving garbage truck trips high voltage power lines, sparks fire

Sacramento Metro Fire officials said all three vehicles involved in the accident Monday caught on fire and caused Jackson Highway to shut down.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews put out a vegetation fire Monday after a three-vehicle accident tripped high voltage power lines.

Fire officials say a garbage truck was involved in the accident at Sloughhouse where all three vehicles caught fire, which spread into nearby vegetation along the 6800 block of Grant Line Road.

SMUD crews de-energized the powerlines while Sacramento Metropolitan Fire flew a helicopter overhead to perform water drops on the burning vehicles.

Jackson and Grant Line roads were shut down in both directions while three people were taken to the hospital, according to fire officials.