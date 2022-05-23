Tien Le and Binh Nguyen identified as 2 killed in South Sacramento crash

A CHP spokesperson said speed was a factor in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials have released the names of two people killed after they were crashed into by another car Saturday morning.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victims as Tien Le, 46 of Sacramento, and Binh Nguyen, 54 of Sacramento.

Authorities said the two were hit by a car near the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street.

The driver who caused the crash was taken to a hospital with major injuries, but Le and Nguyen died.

Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash, adding in a press release that there was a chase before the incident and that police had seen two vehicles driving recklessly.

"The officers were in a marked police vehicle and activated their emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to conduct enforcement stops on the vehicles," police said in a press release. "Both vehicles continued driving recklessly and led officers on a brief pursuit which later measured approximately a half-mile in distance."

Police said Le and Nguyen's car was not involved the prior incident and that the other vehicle driving "recklessly" hasn't been found.

READ ALSO:

WATCH ALSO: