Here's a look at the timing of events surrounding Stephon Clark's death in Sacramento.

Sunday, March 18:

9:13 p.m. - Two Sacramento Police Department officers are dispatched to the 7500 block of 29th Street in response to a suspect breaking into vehicles.

9:18 p.m. - Officers arrive at the 7500 block of 29th Street.

9:21 p.m. - Officers ask to check someone's backyard in response to broken windows.

9:25 p.m. - Helicopter footage appears to show Clark jumping over a fence behind a residence.

9:26 p.m. - Officers shoot at Clark a combined 20 times from two different handguns.

9:29 p.m. - Officers ask Clark if he's okay in order to "get him a medic."

9:32 p.m. - Officers handcuff Clark.

9:32 p.m. - Medical staff begin CPR on Clark.

9:42 p.m. - Clark's official time of death.

Monday March 19:

Sacramento police say they're preparing to release audio and video of Sunday's incident.

Tuesday March 20:

Stephon Clark's girlfriend and grandmother react to his death.

Wednesday March 21:

Sacramento police release body camera and helicopter footage of the incident.

Thursday March 22:

At Sacramento City Hall, protestors protested Clark's death.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg held a press conference saying policies can prevent shootings like this.

5 p.m. - Protesters shut down I-5 at J Street -- in both directions -- marching for Clark.

7 p.m. - Protesters crowd the entrance of the Golden 1 Center, delaying the start of the Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks game. Game attendees outside the arena are eventually urged to go home.

Refund information will be forthcoming.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said after the game that Clark's death was "horrific."

Friday, March 23:

Noon - About 100 protesters marched from the Tower Bridge to the State Capitol in the second day of marches on Clark's death. The march lasted hours.

7 p.m. - Clark's brother, Stevante, spoke at a vigil for Stephon in south Sacramento.

Monday, March 26:

10:30 a.m. - Clark's grandmother, Sequita Thompson, cries, asking why they didn't shoot her grandson in the arm or leg at a Sacramento City Hall presser featuring Clark family's attorney, Benjamin Crump.

Crump echoed calls for justice and asked for an "independent autopsy." He sat down with ABC10 for a one-on-one interview.

Tuesday, March 27:

9:30 a.m. - Attorney General Xavier Becerra announces that his office will provide "independent oversight" in the Clark case.

5 p.m. - The Sacramento City Council holds a special meeting so residents can speak on the Clark case. Clark's brother, Stevante, interrupted the meeting with a passionate outburst, before leaving the chambers chanting his brother's name.

8 p.m. - Out of safety concerns from protestors around City Hall, Mayor Steinberg ended the meeting, which was supposed to go until 11 p.m. Protestors unable to enter the council meeting marched to Golden 1 Center, as some fans were unable to enter the Sacramento Kings game.

Thursday March 29:

Stephon Clark’s family held a funeral for Clark in which Reverend Al Sharpton spoke.

Monday, April 2:

Joseph Mann’s family speaks to how Stephon Clark’s death opens old wounds. Mann was a black man killed in 2016 after being shot at 20 times by Sacramento Police.

Tuesday, April 10:

Sacramento Police write a change in their policy on when officers can turn off audio in their body cams.

Tuesday, Sept. 4:

Stephon Clark’s family and estate filed two claims with the city of Sacramento seeking damages in the amount of $35 million total for a list of reasons including punitive, wrongful death and loss of financial support.

Tuesday, Sept. 18:

Black Lives Matter, Sacramento, held a protest six months after the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark at the convention center where a three-day law enforcement conference was taking place.

Wednesday, Sept. 19:

Reverend Al Sharpton visits Sacramento to speak at a voter engagement event about the Stephon Clark’s death.

