Tire fires outside building in Sacramento under investigation by Sacramento Metro Fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Sacramento Metro firefighters were able to save a commercial building in Sacramento after a set of tire fires sent black smoke in the air.
On Monday morning firefighters responded to the building, and in a video shared by fire officials, individual fires can be seen across piles of tires.
Back on June 20, 2021 Sacramento firefighters responded to a tire shop fire at Unique Fires & Wheels on Del Paso Boulevard that sent at least one firefighter to the hospital for heat exhaustion.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9