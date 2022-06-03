Tire fires outside building in Sacramento under investigation by Sacramento Metro Fire

Firefighters were able to put out fires on several burning tires Monday morning, stemming the output of toxic smoke in the air.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Sacramento Metro firefighters were able to save a commercial building in Sacramento after a set of tire fires sent black smoke in the air.

On Monday morning firefighters responded to the building, and in a video shared by fire officials, individual fires can be seen across piles of tires.

Back on June 20, 2021 Sacramento firefighters responded to a tire shop fire at Unique Fires & Wheels on Del Paso Boulevard that sent at least one firefighter to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

