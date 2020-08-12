'It's not in a good condition' | New public toilet at Cesar Chavez Plaza causing a stink

A homeless advocate found the new bathroom trashed on Dec. 6.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For some, the new bathroom at Cesar Chavez Plaza is taxpayer money down the toilet.

Just weeks after the city of Sacramento installed a stand-alone, graffiti-proof bathroom at the park, homeless advocates said it is already trashed.

Armando Flores said he visits the park to feed the unhoused twice a week, and the bathroom is never clean. He said it makes him sick to his stomach that the city hasn't done more to maintain the restroom, especially after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to install it.

"It's not in a good condition," Flores said. "So, I don't think they're really maintaining it, or they're not maintaining it sufficiently to the amount of people that are using it."

A city spokesperson told ABC10 that city officials are working to resolve the problem and that the restroom is cleaned seven days a week.

