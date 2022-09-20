Tom Morello to play free concert in Sacramento to support California farmworkers

Morello is best know for his work with Rage Against the Machine. The guitarist will be among United Farm Workers supporters at the Capitol.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello will take the stage in Sacramento, but instead of tuning up at the Golden 1 Center, he'll be performing at the Capitol.

"SACRAMENTO!! I am performing a FREE CONCERT TOMORROW in support of #UnitedFarmWorkers," Morello said on Twitter.

The concert takes place at 2 p.m. at the Capitol on 11th and N streets. It coincides with the United Farm Workers and their push to get Governor Gavin Newsom to sign AB 2183.

Farmworkers marched from Delano to Sacramento in a call to action for the governor. On Wednesday, they're planning a 24-hour vigil at 11th and N streets.

AB 2183 would make it easier for farmworkers to vote in union elections by allowing them to mail or drop off their ballots to a relevant Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB) office.

Some hope that if the bill is passed that farmworkers will feel empowered to fight against unfair labor practices for the first time in decades.

