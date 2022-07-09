Traffic | Sacramento Tower Bridge to close Sunday for Farm-to-Fork event

A segment of Tower Bridge Gateway will be shut down from noon to midnight on Sept. 11 for the annual Tower Bridge Dinner.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials have issued a traffic advisory letting locals and travelers know the Tower Bridge, which connects Old Sacramento and West Sacramento, will be closed Sunday for the annual Tower Bridge Dinner.

A segment of Tower Bridge Gateway and the Tower Bridge will be closed from noon to midnight on Sept. 11 according to the city of West Sacramento.

As part of Sacramento's annual Farm-to-Fork Festival, the Tower Bridge dinner is an exclusive event featuring a multi-course, locally sourced menu produced by several regional chefs.

Traffic delays from the bridge closure are also expected to affect the River Cats game at Sutter Health Park the same day at 1 p.m.

Those planning on attending the game, weekend commuters or anyone planning a visit to Old Sacramento Sunday are advised to seek alternate routes.

West Sacramento Police traffic officers will be monitoring the area during the closure.

