Nearly 900 people attended the 2018 Tower Bridge dinner Sunday in Sacramento, celebrating the annual Farm-to-Fork Festival weekend and paying homage to the region’s agricultural roots.

Mike Testa, the president of Visit Sacramento, the organization the hosts the event, says the festival has grown year over year.

“The farm to fork festival went great,” Testa said. “The first time we’ve ever done two days, was extremely well attended.”

An estimate 80,000 people attended the event on the last Friday and Saturday of September.

On Sunday, dozens were preparing for the five course dinner that comes at $225 a plate. Politicians, celebrities, and many others from Sacramento attend the dinner each year.

For the first time in the dinner’s six-year history, a lead chef was brought in from outside of Sacramento.

Chef Jeremiah Tower, a celebrity chef from Connecticut, calls it one of the most wonderful events you can imagine.

“The ingredients are the most important thing, so we’re not gonna hide them,” Tower said. “We’re gonna do them as simply as possible, as deliciously as possible and that’s what this dinner is about.”

The funds raised from the dinner will help put on next year’s free Farm-to-Fork Festival and be put toward scholarships for the children of migrant farm workers.

