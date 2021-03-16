Tower Theatre reopening on March 19

The Tower Theatre is reopening now that Sacramento is in the red tier and with a slight name change.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Tower Theatre is reopening in Sacramento on March 19, just a couple of days after the county entered the red tier. The local movie venue is also getting a slightly new name: The Tower Theatre by Angelika.

Tower Theatre announced on their Facebook page that they are joining the Angelika Film Center family and that they're excited to "bring you their high standard of best-in-class arthouse, independent and international film."

The Tower Theatre has been a Sacramento landmark since the 1930s and is the "oldest remaining, continuously running picture palace," according to their website.

Film lovers of the Sacramento theatre should not worry about their movie experience changing by them joining the Angelika Film Center.

The Tower Theatre says that they are "excited to provide our valued guests with the same great signature programming guests love."

The Tower Theatre by Angelika will reopen in Sacramento on March 19 with "Mank," "The Father," "Minari" and "Nomadland" on tap for their lineup.

