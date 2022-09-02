Townhall to address 'Safe Ground' site at Sutter's Landing Park

The initial announcement of the Safe Ground site didn't go over well with some in the community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another townhall is providing the venue for community members to sound off on the proposed "Safe Ground" site at Sutter's Landing Park.

It's the latest townhall following Councilmember Katie Valenzuela's announcement of the proposed site, which would shelter some homeless persons at the park. The initial news didn't sit well with some members of the nearby community. At the first town hall in McKinley Park, conversation grew heated over homelessness concerns in Midtown and East Sacramento.

Some neighbors who live near the park are concerned about upticks in crime and about the value of their home dropping. Others have voiced concerns that there could be a spillover effect into the streets

Valenzuela says the city is actively working on a more permanent place for the unhoused to go and that part of the solution is to expand capacity for mental health and drug treatment.

The townhall takes place at McKinley Park at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated following the townhall.

