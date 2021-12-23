News van hit after pulling over to assist woman who spun out on Southbound I-5

ABC10's Mark S. Allen and Mark Willis saw a solo vehicle hydroplaning on the highway and pulled to the side of the road to provide assistance when the van was hit.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During ABC10's Live Drive segment, just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Mark S. Allen and photojournalist Mark Willis showed road conditions on Southbound I-5 near Sutterville when a car on the far-right lane hit a puddle and spun out into a ditch.

Our news crew was reporting on traffic conditions and pulled to the side of the road and called 911 after witnessing the accident.

The driver, who said her name was Daisy, did not suffer any major injuries.

Shortly after pulling over, ABC10's news van was hit by another vehicle.

No major injuries from either accident have been reported.

Traffic Safety officials recommend going 10 miles per hour under the speed limit.

Several accidents have been reported near the Sacramento area Thursday morning. Visit ABC10's traffic map for the latest conditions.

