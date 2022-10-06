Traffic Alert: Lanes closed on northbound I-5 at Florin Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Traffic is backed up on northbound I-5 near Florin Road on Friday morning in Sacramento.
California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that the number one and number two lanes are shut down because of oil on the road from an earlier crash. The earlier crash involved a sedan and a big rig.
CHP — South Sacramento wrote in a tweet that the driver of the sedan was at fault and the 18-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The estimated time of reopening is a minimum of two hours.
