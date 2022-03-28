Traffic on Broadway in Midtown hit hour-long standstill amid train maintenance

A spokesperson with Pacific Union in Sacramento told ABC10 Monday morning the train halted in the middle of the roadway to add locomotives, but is now cleared.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vehicles traveling down Broadway in Midtown Sacramento around 11 a.m. on Monday were met with the side of a still train for about an hour.

The train came to a complete stop between 19th and 20th Streets, and the road block stretched down nearby streets toward I-80.

A Pacific Union spokesperson familiar with the situation told ABC10 the train was stopped so locomotives could be added to it.

With the locomotive successfully added close to noon, the train has since cleared.