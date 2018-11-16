Your ABC10 traffic team us always listening to you.

Karl Jay wrote to us about poor air quality and motorcycles.

Note Karl: You should give out a notice to your viewers that because of all the ash from the fires, the roads are slick. Allow a bit more time and space because of the ash on the road. #MorningBlend10 — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) November 16, 2018

We spoke to MidCal motorcycles about people having problems with their bikes running smoothly. According to Mike Pelletier if you're having problems with your motorcycle functioning properly

you probably need to change your air filter.

With poor air quality like this, no matter what you drive, you'll want to make sure you're using your low beams while you're driving. #MorningBlend10 https://t.co/PyE8MbJ5Ot — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) November 16, 2018

As we look ahead to next week's forecast, rain could also make for slippery driving conditions.

When ash and water mix together it creates a paste on the roadways that can create slippery driving conditions. You'll want to leave early, leave space between you and other cars and use your low beams.

