Tree nursery transforming into urban agricultural hub with $2M boost from City of Sacramento

The first harvest expected next summer to transform tree nursery at Mangan Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is transforming a tree nursery at Mangan Park with $2 million dollars from California's new budget.

The funds were secured by Assemblymember Jim Cooper, and the project will be led by the city in partnership with the Oakland-based non-profit Planting Justice.

“This project will provide access to living-wage jobs, youth employment opportunities, affordable organic produce, and a variety of education programs for the community," said Vice Mayor Jay Schenirer.

According to The City of Sacramento, the funds will help transform the vacant lot at Mangan Park into a center for urban agricultural training, entrepreneurship, multi-faceted biodiversity, youth mentorship and education.

Led by Three Sisters Gardens and Planting Justice, the five-acre site will become a vegetable, herb and flower farm.

Words of praise on the project were given following the support received from the City of Sacramento.

“On behalf of Planting Justice, we are so grateful for the incredible support we are receiving from the City of Sacramento, Councilmember Schenirer’s office and Assemblymember Cooper,” said Co-Founder and Director of Planting Justice Gavin Raders.

PJ (Planting Justice) is excited to bring its world-class fruit tree collection to Mangan Park, give life to 10,000+ new trees/year, and support an abundant organic farm run by Three Sisters Garden,” Raders said.

Funds are expected to arrive at the city by the fall of 2021. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2021 with the first harvests expected next summer.