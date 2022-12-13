COVID, flu cases on the rise heading into holidays, experts say

While there is currently no nationwide shortage on cold and flu medication, demand in November was up 65% from 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California Department of Public Health officials warn COVID-19 and flu cases are on the rise this holiday season, more than 100 sites statewide are offering free flu and COVID-19 testing.

A simple swab test can produce results in as little as half an hour—and state health experts say now is the time.

"What we're seeing right now is both COVID-19 and flu are increasing," said California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan. "We're seeing a similar kind of trajectory as 2017, 18', which was our last really serious, severe flu season that also caused a lot of stress on our hospitals."

Jill Walsh of Mercy Medical Group Women's and Children's Service Line said several COVID-19 strains are still prominent, and both the flu and RSV can cause severe respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, if you can't find over-the-counter cold medication for children at your local pharmacy, you're not alone.

But Consumer Health Care Products Association senior VP of communications Anita Brikman said supply chain shortages are not always to blame.

"The production is 24/7, there is no nationwide shortage," she said. "However, there is such an increase in demand. We just learned that demand for November compared to last year is up 65% when you look at the unit sold of children's pain and fever reducers."

A spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health also told ABC10 while their products might be in short supply at some stores, they are not experiencing a widespread shortage on children's Tylenol or Motrin.

State health experts advise cold medication is not recommended for children under 6.

"I encourage both elderly and young children, parents of young children to make sure you're up to date and your vaccines," said Dr. Pan.

California hospitals usually have about 35% to 40% open Pediatric Intensive Care Unit beds—but that number is down to about 20% statewide.

STATEMENT FROM JOHNSON & JOHNSON CONSUMER HEALTH:

“We continue to experience high consumer demand driven by an extremely challenging cold & flu season. While products may be less readily available at some stores, we are not experiencing widespread shortages of Children’s TYLENOL® or Children's MOTRIN®. We recognize this may be challenging for parents and caregivers, and are doing everything we can to make sure people have access to the products they need, including maximizing our production capacity, running our sites 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and continuously shipping out product. We will continue to partner with retailers to provide these products to consumers.”

WATCH MORE: Agency on Aging offering new program to help older adults connect online