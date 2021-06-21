Driver taken to hospital after truck hits 4 cars, crashes into Sacramento home

A spokesperson for the sheriff's department said it was unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The driver of a truck that crashed into a Sacramento home was taken to the hospital early Monday morning, according the sheriff's department.

The crash happened on the 7200 block of Palmer House Drive off of Florin Road.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's department said that the truck was driving down Florin Road at roughly 3 a.m. on June 21 when it veered and lost control.

According to neighbors at the scene, the truck hit four cars from two separate homes, sending bricks and debris into the backyards of surrounding homes.

Before crashing into the garage of one home, the truck had completely rammed through the metal and brick barriers separating the two homes on Palmer House Drive.

The sheriff's department said that it is unknown as of 5 a.m. whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

However, neighbors told ABC10 speeds of 100 mph would have had to be met to cause the kind of damage seen on Palmer House Drive Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes known.

