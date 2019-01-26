SACRAMENTO, Calif — TSA officers at Sacramento International Airport are still living day to day despite the temporary end of the partial government shutdown.

Susan Braverman said she wanted to be part of the TSA after she saw what happened during September 11.

"Sixteen years ago is when I started," said Braverman, a TSA lead transportation security officer. "When the two towers fell I was watching television and it hit me. I'm not somebody who is a military-minded person. I wanted to help. I wanted to serve my country. A way to keep something from happening again."

She continued to work during the government shutdown. When she found out it ended Friday, only temporarily for three weeks, she had mixed feelings.

"It would be nice for some assurance they won't do this again in three weeks, but I'm not feeling that faithful about that," Braverman said. "I'm feeling that it's going to be right back at square one."

Another person who works with Braverman says he's still trying to figure out what happens now.

"What we've been told is that they're gonna try to get our paychecks as soon as possible," said Gary Holdsworth, a TSA lead transportation security officer. "They don't know how it's gonna happen, when, we haven't been given a day or whether it's gonna be an entire lump sum or how they're gonna do it. They are trying."

For Braverman, a paycheck means she'll be able to pay for daycare.

"If the shutdown hadn't been put on hold, I probably would only have been able to work another week," Braverman said.

However, she's still living life on pause until the shutdown is completely over.

"Whatever isn't keeping the lights on, or keeping food on the table, or keeping us in a home, is pretty much having to wait," Braverman said.

"A few of my friends have already missed their rent, and they might be missing February's rent. It's scary for them. It's scary for me. I'm lucky that I have a very supportive family. I have a very supportive husband. I know that I will at least have a roof over my head. I can't say the same for my co-workers, and that is just heartbreaking."