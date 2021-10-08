Sacramento County DA's Office announce multiple EDD fraud arrests

One woman was arrested for alleged EDD fraud and being in possession of an illegal firearm. In a separate case, an Elk Grove man received 19 charges of EDD fraud.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office has filed charged against two people in two separate cases of fraud involving California's Employment Development Department. In one case, a suspect is accused of receiving over $385,000 in fraudulent EDD funds, while the other involves a woman submitting EDD applications in the name of state prison inmates.

Tansehsa Ross was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 3, and charged with EDD application fraud and being in possession of an illegal weapon. According to a press release from the DA's office, officials noticed a number of EDD applications were being made in the name of state prison inmates. With the help of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the DA's office conducted an investigation which lead them to Ross. While conducting a search warrant at her home, they found an illegally possessed FN-9 handgun, evidence of EDD fraud and $50,000 in cash.

Ross is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

In a separate case, the DA's office filed 19 counts of EDD fraud and 19 counts of theft against Keonte Upchurch, of Elk Grove. In their press release, the DA's office says at the end of June 2021, Elk Grove Police Department officers responded to an apartment for a domestic disturbance. At that time, "officers also located evidence of EDD fraud which included a notebook with the personal identifying information for 21 different victims."

Officials say Upchurch filed 19 different EDD claims, some involving state prison inmates, and received over $385,000 in fraudulent funds.

ABC10 has put a call into the DA's office about how much money Ross took in fraudulent funds and when Upchurch is expected in court. The story will be updated once that information becomes available.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9