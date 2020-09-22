Two teens killed after car crashes into tree in Antelope

California Highway Patrol says the car was split into three pieces due to the vehicle's high speed.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Two teenagers are dead after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Antelope, authorities said.

According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol [CHP], officers responded to the crash at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, near the area of on Elverta Road at Northam Drive in Sacramento County.

Bradley Johnson, 18, was speeding west along Elverta Road with an 18-year-old passenger when the car crashed into a tree. Upon impact with the initial tree, the car spun and hit another tree, ejecting Joshson and the passenger.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department officials declared both dead at the scene. Elverta Road was briefly shut down for an investigation into the crash and to clean up the scene.

Witnesses say that alcohol was involved in the crash.

If anyone has information or witnessed the crash, CHP is asking for people to call Officer Greg Zumstein at 916-348-2337.

