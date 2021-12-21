Four dogs rescued from fire near Arden by Sacramento Metro Fire crews

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire personnel responded to a structure fire Monday night near Arden and found four dogs needing to be rescued.
Firefighters have special masks designed for pets and pictures showed firefighters attending to a dog on its side across the grass — holding an object up to the dog's mouth. Equipment on fire engines in Sacramento allow firefighters to give oxygen to animals.
Crews rescued four dogs, two of which required resuscitation. All four dogs are now healthy and back with their owners, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.
