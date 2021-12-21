x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Four dogs rescued from fire near Arden by Sacramento Metro Fire crews

Firefighters were equipped on Monday night with special masks designed for pets, Sac Metro Fire officials said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire personnel responded to a structure fire Monday night near Arden and found four dogs needing to be rescued.

Firefighters have special masks designed for pets and pictures showed firefighters attending to a dog on its side across the grass — holding an object up to the dog's mouth. Equipment on fire engines in Sacramento allow firefighters to give oxygen to animals. 

Crews rescued four dogs, two of which required resuscitation. All four dogs are now healthy and back with their owners, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. 

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

WATCH MORE: 'I don't want a dog chasing another dog' | Sacramento dog show judge brings own flavor

In Other News

Vintage Christmas toys on display at Kennedy Gallery in Sacramento