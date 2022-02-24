Two people injured escaping apartment fire in South Land Park

A Sacramento Fire Department Battalion Chief confirmed two people were injured after jumping through a window to escape the Thursday morning fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Two people jumped out of a second-story window to escape a fire fire in South Land Park Thursday morning.

Sacramento Fire Battalion Chief Dave Lauchner said fire crews were called to the complex along Land Park Drive near 43rd Avenue around 4 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered heavy fire on the backside of the apartment building.

Fire crews also found two people on the ground, injured from escaping the fire. They were transported to an area hospital, where they currently remain.

About 15 people have been displaced from their homes as a result of the fire, Lauchner said.

One of the two residents who escaped through the window is confirmed to be a disabled veteran.

"My neighbors, I hope they're doing fine, I pray they're doing fine," one displaced resident, Sean Rodriguez, told ABC10. "I just made sure everybody got out safely.

He said he heard his neighbors screaming for help, and used a fire extinguisher and crowbar to try and evacuate everyone.

At least eight units responded to help find shelter for the residents displaced by the fire. Residents are also receiving assistance from the Red Cross.