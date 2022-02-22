It's 'Twosday'! | Here are all the ways you can celebrate in Sacramento

Sacramento is holding "its biggest once-in-a-lifetime collective wedding event" at the California State Capitol where 222 couples will get married at 2:22 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "Twosday" marks an extremely rare date on the calendar, as it falls on a Tuesday and on 02/22/2022.

We compiled a list of a few ways you can celebrate "Twosday" here in Sacramento.

Head to the chapel and get married

Sacramento is holding what it is calling "its biggest once-in-a-lifetime collective wedding event" at the California State Capitol. The event will marry 222 couples beginning at 2:00 p.m. and ending at 2:22 p.m. on 02/22/2022.

Adopt a new pet

The SPCA is offering an adoption special featuring $22 adoptions in honor of Twosday.

TWOday is the day: $22 adoptions for 2/22/22! Augie, a 135lb guardian breed, is one of many wonderful animals looking... Posted by Sacramento SPCA on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Here are a few deals you can take advantage of to celebrate "Twosday."

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering buy one dozen, get a second dozen for $2 in honor of Twosday.

It's no ordinary Tuesday! TWOsday means $2 Original Glazed Dozen with any dozen purchase – TWOday only! 🍩✌️ Promocode TWOSDAY. Comment below with what you're getting in YOUR dozen? 🤤 Posted by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

GrubHub

GrubHub is offering 22% off orders today with the promo code 22222.

It's Taco #Twosday! Use code 22222 for 22% off your order, available on 2/22/22 only. Terms apply. Visit grubhub.com/promoterms for details. 📸 forkmeetsfood via IG Posted by Grubhub on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is offering $2.22 classic burgers on the Wayback app from 2:22 p.m. to 3:22 p.m.

Happy #Twosday! We are celebrating this once in a lifetime day with $2.22 Classic Burgers on the Wayback app between... Posted by Wayback Burgers on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Today isn't just any Taco Tuesday; it's "Taco TWOSday" and National Margarita Day. Here are a few Taco Twosday deals.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Chevys is offering two house margaritas and two Taco Tuesday baskets featuring three tacos each for $22

Two's Day, Taco Tuesday, National Marg Day...our brain just exploded.🤯 #22222 #NationalMargaritaDay #TwosDay #ChevysFreshMex Posted by Chevys Fresh Mex on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Chando's Cantina

Chando's Cantina is offering $5 house margaritas and other various taco specials in honor of the holiday.

📣 Es hoy, es hoy!! 🎉🥳🎉🥳🎉 Especiales en Margaritas y tacos 🌮 todo el día, acompáñanos a celebrar el día nacional de la Margarita 💛... Posted by Chando's Cantina on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

New Glory Craft Brewery

At New Glory Craft Brewery, you can get a pint of beer for $5.

It's 2️⃣-2️⃣2️⃣-2️⃣2️⃣...TWOSDAY! Lucky for you, it also falls on our new $5 Tuesday. EVERY TUESDAY, you can come in... Posted by New Glory Craft Brewery on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

