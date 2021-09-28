16-year-old Tymeah James found safe, Sacramento police say

Sacramento police told ABC10 there was no signs of foul play.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police confirmed on Tuesday that 16-year-old Tymeah James was found safe.

Sacramento police say they found James outside of Sacramento. Her whereabouts have not yet been released, but she is expected to be returned home to her family soon.

Detectives say there were no sign say foul.

James went missing on Friday, Sept. 24, when she was last seen at Hiram Johnson High School.

