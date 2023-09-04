Tyre Nichols' family plans for newly named skate park in Sacramento

The family of Tyre Nichols hopes new changes to the newly named park will honor his legacy but also inspire young generations to come.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a Sacramento native, Tyre Nichols grew up skating at Regency Community park in Natomas. The City of Sacramento renamed it to honor his life, and his family hopes to see new changes and upgrades to the park -- all while building a foundation in his name.

Angelina Paxton has been friends with Tyre Nichols for years. She says it's surreal to be standing in a park named after one of her best friends, the Tyre Nichols Skate Park.

"To me, this is like the first step and justice for him," said Paxton.

The 29-year-old was born and raised in Sacramento before moving to Memphis, Tennessee. In January, he was beaten to death by Memphis police, following a traffic stop. Just last month, Sacramento City Council approved to re-name a park after him.

"I am excited, overwhelmed with joy. I know that all sounds cliché, but it's honestly the truth," said his sister, Latoya Yizar.

To celebrate, Nichols' siblings are planning a big event to highlight the ribbon cutting on June 11.

"We plan to have a few events with arts and entertainment, and I don't want to over speak because there's still a lot of things still in the works," said Yizar.

On top of planning the events, the Tyre Nichols Foundation is also in the works.

"The mission is to just provide youth with scholarships, creative arts scholarships, provide resources for young fathers as my brother was a young father," said his sister, Keyana Dixon.

To do all of this, his siblings plan on holding fundraisers in hopes of launching this foundation at the start of June, but also plan to bring it over to the community in Memphis.

"Tyree had also created a life for himself there, so there are a lot of people that genuinely care about Tyree. And we want to serve that community as well," said Yizar.

When it comes to the changes at the skate park, the family says they're working closely with the city to make sure any changes will honor Tyre.

"It's going to make everybody who's ever grown up here, their dreams for this park come true. So, it's gonna be cool," said Paxton.

The family says they are currently accepting donations to help kick start the Tyre Nichols Foundation. People can support by purchasing merchandise from the Ty Cali Kid Wear website or contacting his sisters Keyana Dixon and LaToya Yizar on Facebook.

WATCH ALSO: