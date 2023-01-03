Plans in motion for Sacramento to name skate park after Tyre Nichols

Councilwoman Lisa Kaplan said they plan to honor Nichols with a plaque that has his name on it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Plans are in the works to name a local skate park after Sacramento native and skateboarder Tyre Nichols.

Nichols was beaten to death by Memphis police earlier this year.

Regency Park's skate park currently doesn't have a name, but the Parks Commission is voting Thursday night on sending the naming idea to City Council.

Councilwoman Lisa Kaplan said they plan to honor Nichols with a plaque that has his name on it. They're also in discussions with people in the skating industry and Nichols' family.

Kaplan said, as someone who grew up around skating culture, she would like to see some improvements to the skate park.

"I would love to see if we can maybe refresh that area and add some features, you know, in honor of Tyree, and many of the kids that I see out there, I drive by, and it's a park in an area that's used quite often," said Kaplan.

While planning is still in its beginning phases, leaders said they would like to have the dedication ceremony around Nichols' birthday in June with his mother in attendance.

