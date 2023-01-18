U-Haul offering 30 days of free storage for flood victims

"I'm a part of the community. I myself had damage to my home. A lot of my neighbors did."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — U-Haul for Metro Sacramento said they are now joining the effort to provide disaster relief after the recent flooding from back to back storms.

"I'm a part of the community. I, myself, had damage to my home, a lot of my neighbors did," said Melissa Easley, U-Haul Metro Sacramento president.

U-Haul is offering Northern California flood victims 30 days of free storage.

Easley said the storms and their impacts to the city were historic.

"I have lived here almost my whole life, and I want to say the last time I saw anything this severe, I was in elementary school so it's been quite some time," she said.

Keep in mind, portions of Highway 99 just reopened in the last 24 hours after recent flooding in San Joaquin County. It's among the reason why U-Haul said they're offering 30 days of free storage to flood victims.

